Nisar Khuhro mourns death of party workers in road mishap  

KARACHI - Provincial President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five party workers in an accident while returning from the PPP’s Foundation Day public meeting in Quetta. “The PPP leadership and all workers are saddened by the death of party activists in an accident occurred near Shikarpur,” Nisar Khuhro said in a statement. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Senator Khuhro prayed for the departed souls be in eternal peace. Paying tributes to the deceased workers, Nisar Khuhro said, “Their services for party will always be remembered.”