Pakistan elected chairperson of OPCW

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan got another global diplomatic success by getting elected as chairperson of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for two years. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Suljuk Mustansar Tarar has been elected as chairperson of the 28th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. The OPCW headquarters is based in Dutch capital The Hague and it has 193 members.

Pakistan has ratified the CWC in 1997 and since that Pakistan has been actively participating in the conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. It’s Pakistan second international success within a month after getting elected to Paris-based UNESCO vice chair last month.