Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani cricketers reach Canberra; unload their luggage themselves

Pakistani cricketers reach Canberra; unload their luggage themselves
Agencies
December 02, 2023
Sports

CANBERRA-After a brief stay in Dubai, Pakistani cricketers reached their destination on Friday morning, however, they were seen unloaded their luggage themselves onto a truck at the Sydney airport. 
As per the details, the players transferred their own luggage to save time. The squad will completely rest on Saturday after a flight of more than 24 hours. They will start training on December 3.
It must be noted Pakistan last won a Test match on the shores of Australia back in 1995. They will be playing under new captain Shan Masood, who was appointed after Babar Azam stepped down from leadership across formats.

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023