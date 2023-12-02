Pakistani cricketers reach Canberra; unload their luggage themselves

CANBERRA-After a brief stay in Dubai, Pakistani cricketers reached their destination on Friday morning, however, they were seen unloaded their luggage themselves onto a truck at the Sydney airport.

As per the details, the players transferred their own luggage to save time. The squad will completely rest on Saturday after a flight of more than 24 hours. They will start training on December 3.

It must be noted Pakistan last won a Test match on the shores of Australia back in 1995. They will be playing under new captain Shan Masood, who was appointed after Babar Azam stepped down from leadership across formats.