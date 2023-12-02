Palestine: The future of the displaced

The Palestine war has gripped the world. Chants of “free Palestine” echo globally, with voices rising against the ongoing genocide, collectively urging a ceasefire. However, what remains a grave concern is the future of the displaced, lost, and weary. Can a ceasefire truly heal the wounds, reunite a child with their mother, or restore shattered dreams?
Since the onset of the genocide, displaced Palestinians have sought a place to call “home,” battling for survival. Beyond the brutal killings, they grapple with serious social and mental challenges — lack of medical care, imminent food and water shortages, and nowhere to find peace. Once this crisis is resolved, Palestinians are likely to face severe mental health issues, with children particularly vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affecting their later lives. We implore an immediate ceasefire to prevent further harm and strive for a safer and happier Palestine.
SOHA SAEED,
Islamabad.