Palestine: The future of the displaced

The Palestine war has gripped the world. Chants of “free Pal­estine” echo globally, with voices rising against the ongoing geno­cide, collectively urging a cease­fire. However, what remains a grave concern is the future of the displaced, lost, and weary. Can a ceasefire truly heal the wounds, re­unite a child with their mother, or restore shattered dreams?

Since the onset of the geno­cide, displaced Palestinians have sought a place to call “home,” bat­tling for survival. Beyond the bru­tal killings, they grapple with se­rious social and mental challenges — lack of medical care, imminent food and water shortages, and no­where to find peace. Once this cri­sis is resolved, Palestinians are likely to face severe mental health issues, with children particular­ly vulnerable to post-traumat­ic stress disorder (PTSD) affect­ing their later lives. We implore an immediate ceasefire to prevent further harm and strive for a safer and happier Palestine.

SOHA SAEED,

Islamabad.