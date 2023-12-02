Peshawar’s BRT project gains momentum with SACM’s inspection

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant on Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Umarzai, vis­ited the Mall of Dabgari Depot of the Bus Rap­id Transit (BRT) in line with the caretaker Chief Minister’s directives. During the inspection, Umarzai meticulously reviewed the progress of construction on the de­pot’s basements 1 and 2. Discussions were held regarding the completed parking lots (double sto­rey) and the remaining tasks with all stakehold­ers involved.

Present at the site were Additional Secre­tary of the Transport De­partment, Noor ul Amin; CEO of BRT, Tariq Usman Saeed; Director of Plan­ning and Project at Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ur­ban Mobility Authority (KPUMA), Aftab Ahmad; Senior Planning Officer, Sartaj Khan; Deputy Di­rectors Faisal Farhad and Riffat Khalil from KPU­MA and PDA respective­ly; Director Coordina­tion of PDA, Fida Khan; Col Rtd. Khan Bahadur, Resident Engineer from MMP Consultants PDA; along with Qaisar Khat­tak, coordinator to the special assistant, and the team of contractors in­cluding Abid Mufti and Jahanzaib Khan.

The consultant de­livered a concise pres­entation to the special assistant, detailing the construction progress of basements 1 and 2, emphasizing their com­bined capacity of accom­modating 440 vehicles for parking. The brief­ing highlighted the pres­ence of 5 operational el­evators and 8 escalators, with 80% completion of the fire fighting pipe in­stallation and alarm sys­tem, and 90% comple­tion of the water supply pipe installation. The basements require a 440 KV transformer for elec­trical supply.

Furthermore, ongo­ing works on electri­cal and mechanical sys­tems, sewerage, cable trays, sump pits pump installation, and venti­lation ducts were dis­cussed. Caretaker Spe­cial Assistant Zafarullah Umarzai urged the con­sultants and contrac­tors to expedite the con­struction work on both basements, emphasiz­ing the importance of timely completion to provide much-needed car parking facilities to the public.