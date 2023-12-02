Peshawar’s BRT project gains momentum with SACM’s inspection

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant on Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Umarzai, visited the Mall of Dabgari Depot of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in line with the caretaker Chief Minister’s directives. During the inspection, Umarzai meticulously reviewed the progress of construction on the depot’s basements 1 and 2. Discussions were held regarding the completed parking lots (double storey) and the remaining tasks with all stakeholders involved.
Present at the site were Additional Secretary of the Transport Department, Noor ul Amin; CEO of BRT, Tariq Usman Saeed; Director of Planning and Project at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA), Aftab Ahmad; Senior Planning Officer, Sartaj Khan; Deputy Directors Faisal Farhad and Riffat Khalil from KPUMA and PDA respectively; Director Coordination of PDA, Fida Khan; Col Rtd. Khan Bahadur, Resident Engineer from MMP Consultants PDA; along with Qaisar Khattak, coordinator to the special assistant, and the team of contractors including Abid Mufti and Jahanzaib Khan.
The consultant delivered a concise presentation to the special assistant, detailing the construction progress of basements 1 and 2, emphasizing their combined capacity of accommodating 440 vehicles for parking. The briefing highlighted the presence of 5 operational elevators and 8 escalators, with 80% completion of the fire fighting pipe installation and alarm system, and 90% completion of the water supply pipe installation. The basements require a 440 KV transformer for electrical supply.
Furthermore, ongoing works on electrical and mechanical systems, sewerage, cable trays, sump pits pump installation, and ventilation ducts were discussed. Caretaker Special Assistant Zafarullah Umarzai urged the consultants and contractors to expedite the construction work on both basements, emphasizing the importance of timely completion to provide much-needed car parking facilities to the public.