PIA aircraft survives mid-air disaster

An international flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) survived an unfortunate incident after one of the airplane engines caught fire mid-air.

According to the initial reports, shortly after taking off from Karachi to Madina, the engine of the PIA flight malfunctioned and caught fire mid-air.

The flight captains swiftly took control of the situation, managed to extinguish the fire in the engine with a fire bottle, and after getting permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport.

All the 276 passengers who boarded the plane were safely evacuated and shifted to the hotel, meanwhile, 92 passengers returned home.

The PIA spokesperson stated that the flight will now depart from Karachi to Madina at 5 pm local time.