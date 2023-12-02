PM Kakar visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP28 venue

DUBAI - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday visited the Pakistan Pavilion, established here at the venue of United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28).
On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the efforts being made by Pakistanis with regard to the negotiations and facilitation in the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund. The prime minister appreciated their initiatives on the subject.
He was also briefed on the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ which is designed to rehabilitate the health of the Indus Basin in Pakistan through climate-resilient approaches and nature-based solutions.
The prime minister took a moment to acknowledge the significance of the Climate Chronocles Art exhibition by 19 Pakistani artists on our changing world at the Pakistan Pavilion, recognizing the power of artistic expressions in conveying messages about climate change. He also appreciated their efforts with regard to climate change risk mitigation.
Today's activities include the inauguration of the Living Indus Initiative at the Pakistan Pavilion, a comprehensive program comprising 25 projects.
The prime minister’s engagement underscores the country’s commitment to addressing climate challenges and fostering sustainable development, reflecting a broader global effort towards climate resilience. These key points will be shared with the media to inform the public about the prime minister’s involvement at the COP28 and the initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change in Pakistan.
Also, Prime Minister of Estonia Ms. Kaja Kallas visited Pakistan’s Pavilion at COP28, underlining the importance of ongoing climate negotiations. They delved into discussions about climate resilience initiatives and committed to supporting each other in this endeavor. The meeting showcased a shared dedication to address the global challenge of climate change and echoed the spirit of cooperation necessary for a sustainable future. This diplomatic exchange at COP28 emphasizes the role of international partnerships in tackling environmental issues and underscores the commitment of both leaders to fostering climate resilience. She acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions during COP27 in establishing loss and damage fund, while also expressed support for technology assistance in agricultural initiatives.