PML-N to conclude shortlisting of candidates by 19th

LAHORE - To further advance preparations for the upcoming February polls the PML-N has decided to complete the process of interviews of party candidates by De­cember 19.

The party has unveiled a schedule for parliamen­tary board meetings, tasked with interviewing and shortlisting candidates for final selection by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Commencing with the Sargodha division, the inau­gural candidate interview meeting is scheduled for Saturday (today). These parliamentary board meet­ings, facilitated by senior party leaders, will continue until December 19. Party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif will personally conduct interviews and oversee the entire process.

The parliamentary boards, comprising senior par­ty figures, will assess candidates based on their past election performanceand contributions to the party, also taking input from local party office bearers.

In a parallel effort, the PML-N’s Sahiwal organiza­tion has interviewed 79 shortlisted candidates for 9 National Assembly seats and 20 Provincial Assembly seats. A committee, led by Sahiwal divisional coor­dinator Talal Chaudhary, former Provincial Minister Mian Yawarzaman, and General Secretary Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, had been formed to fi­nalize the selection.

As per the announced schedule, interviews for Rawalpindi division candidates are set for Sun­day, December 3. Interviews for candidates from KPK Hazara and Malakand divisions are slated for Wednesday, December 6. Similarly, interviews for candidates from Balochistan province and Sindh will take place on Thursday, December 7, and Sat­urday, December 16, respectively. Prospective can­didates from Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divi­sions will undergo interviews on Friday, December 8, while those from Multan division will follow on Saturday, December 9.

Additionally, interviews for candidates from Sahi­wal division, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, and La­hore City division are scheduled for December 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, respectively. Special seat candi­dates will be interviewed on Monday, December 18, with candidates from the remaining KPK divisions undergoing interviews on December 19.