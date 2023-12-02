PML-N to conclude shortlisting of candidates by December 1

LAHORE - To further advance preparations for the upcoming February polls the PML-N has decided to complete the process of interviews of party candidates by December 19.

The party has unveiled a schedule for parliamentary board meetings, tasked with interviewing and shortlisting candidates for final selection by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Commencing with the Sargodha division, the inaugural candidate interview meeting is scheduled for Saturday (today). These parliamentary board meetings, facilitated by senior party leaders, will continue until December 19. Party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif will personally conduct interviews and oversee the entire process.

The parliamentary boards, comprising senior party figures, will assess candidates based on their past election performanceand contributions to the party, also taking input from local party office bearers.

In a parallel effort, the PML-N’s Sahiwal organization has interviewed 79 shortlisted candidates for 9 National Assembly seats and 20 Provincial Assembly seats. A committee, led by Sahiwal divisional coordinator Talal Chaudhary, former Provincial Minister Mian Yawarzaman, and General Secretary Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, had been formed to finalize the selection.

As per the announced schedule, interviews for Rawalpindi division candidates are set for Sunday, December 3. Interviews for candidates from KPK Hazara and Malakand divisions are slated for Wednesday, December 6. Similarly, interviews for candidates from Balochistan province and Sindh will take place on Thursday, December 7, and Saturday, December 16, respectively. Prospective candidates from Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions will undergo interviews on Friday, December 8, while those from Multan division will follow on Saturday, December 9.