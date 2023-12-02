Police arrest two CTD men for robbery during raid on ex-cop’s house in Karachi

KARACHI-Police claimed to have arrested two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in connection with their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to looting cash and valuables from the house of a former police inspector during a raid. South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the two CTD officials, Sadat Khan and Imran Ali, had been arrested and a case registered against them.

He said that three others — Sikander, Raja Umair (both serving CTD policemen) and Nazeer (dismissed from service) — were at large and a special team had been formed to arrest them and ensure full recovery of the looted goods and cash. The police said that a case was registered on the complaint of former police inspector Bashir Hussain under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant stated that he was asleep along with his family when around 10-11 armed men in civvies entered his home in Saeedabad. He said he informed them that he was a former police inspector and that whatever they wanted, he was willing to hand them over. But they started beating his son, Amir, and took him to a bathroom.

Some of the armed persons entered another room where they allegedly beat women and started searching the house. They also asked the whereabouts of his other son, Qamar, who worked at a private clinic.

Suspect shot dead

in encounter

A suspected robber was shot dead in an encounter in Orangi Town, police said.

Pakistan Bazaar SHO Shakeel Rind said two suspects were looting people at Islam Chowk in Sector 11 ½ when four policemen patrolling in the area arrived there. On seeing the policemen, the suspects resorted to firing in their bid to flee.

In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, one alleged mugger, later identified as Danish Shamsher, 28, was killed while his accomplice, Ayaz Saeed, was arrested in wounded condition.

The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, one motorbike and four snatched cell phones from their custody.

The body and injured were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in many cases of “short-term kidnapping”.

CTD official Raja Umer Khattab identified the held suspect as Saad Imran and said that his gang had been involved in several incidents of short-term kidnappings in DHA.