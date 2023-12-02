PPP seeks ticket applications under new delimitations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians yesterday sought ticket applications from aspirants for general elections under the new delimitations.

Secretary General PPPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari issued instructions to the aspirants of the party tickets. After the new delimitations of the constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan, aspiring candidates who have already sent their applications for the party tickets should resend their applications without any bank draft, adhering to the new constituencies, by December 4, said a PPP statement. “Aspirants who are willing to make new applications for party tickets should submit their applications, addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians along with a bank draft of Rs 40,000 for the National Assembly and Rs 30,000 against Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians for Provincial Assembly respectively, and send to Bilawal House Karachi or House No. 1, Street No. 85, Embassy Road, Islamabad by December 4,” the statement added.