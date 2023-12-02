Saturday, December 02, 2023
Rupee gains 20 paisas against dollar

APP
December 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Friday gained 20 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.16. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.35 and Rs 287.9 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.88 to close at Rs 310.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.92; whereas a decrease of Rs2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.05 as compared to the last closing of Rs 362.17. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 and 05 paisas to close at Rs 77.59 and Rs 75.96 respectively.

