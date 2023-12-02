Security forces foil major terrorist attack in Peshawar

The Security Forces of Pakistan on Saturday arrested the most wanted criminal affiliated with the banned organization, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and foiled a major terrorist attack in Peshawar.

During the investigation, the arrested terrorist revealed that the outlawed organization was planning to carry out terrorist activities in Peshawar city.

After getting information from the arrested terrorist, the security forces conducted a raid in Khyber district, recovering weapons, ammunition, detonators, and explosive materials used in suicide jackets.

Last month, as many as nine terrorists were killed in a clearance operation after the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base in the early hours of Saturday.

“Combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning, it said.

“No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack,” the army said.

“The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat,” the statement asserted.