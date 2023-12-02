Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar win National T20 Super 8 matches

KARACHI-Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Peshawar won their respective matches on the first day of Super 8 stage of National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at different venues of Karachi on Friday.

Sialkot beat FATA by 8 wickets at NBP Sports Complex. Batting first, FATA team was bowled out for 103 runs in 16.5 overs. Salman Khan scored 23. Sahibullah took 3-8, Muhammad Ali 3-9 and Shoaib Malik got two wickets. Sialkot chased the target for the loss of two wickets in 14.1 overs. Salman Khan scored unbeaten 48 and Mohammad Huraira unbeaten 47.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Rawalpindi beat Abbottabad by 32 runs. Batting first, Rawalpindi scored 179-7 with M Nawaz hammering 72 off 36 and skipper Shadab Khan 42. Adil Naz took 3-45. In reply, Abbottabad team managed to score 147-5 wickets. Fakhar Zaman and Afaq Ahmed scored 30 runs each. M Nawaz and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each. In the first match at National Bank Stadium, Peshawar beat Lahore Whites by 7 wickets. Lahore Whites scored 136-6 with Ahmed Shahzad (53) and Umar Akmal (49) batting strongly. Azam Khan bagged 2-21. In reply, Peshawar chased the target for three wickets in 13.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 64 and M Haris 52. Saad Nasim took 2-15.