Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Police honor sub-inspector with inspector rank  in ceremony

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In a graceful ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, oversaw the elevation of Sub-Inspector Aslam Khatak to the rank of Inspector. The event, characterized by its simplicity, marked a significant moment in Khatak’s career as he nears retirement, culminating in the pinning of new badges on his shoulders.
IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja bid a heartfelt farewell, recognizing Sub-Inspector Aslam Khatak’s invaluable contributions to the force. Deputy IGP - Establishment, Pir Muhammad Shah, also graced the occasion with his presence, highlighting the commitment and dedication of law enforcement personnel within the Sindh Police ranks.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023