Sindh Rangers to get Rs1.3 billion funds

KARACHI-The Sindh Cabinet on Friday approved the release of Rs.1.38 billion funds for the purchase of water canons, quick response vehicles and communication equipment for Pakistan Rangers. Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister chaired the provincial Cabinet meeting at CM house which was attended by Minister’s, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Sindh and other officers concerned.

Sindh Home Minister Brig (r) Haris Nawaz informed the meeting that Pakistan Rangers submitted request for release of the amount worth Rs 1.38 billion for the purchase of equipments and the vehicles on which cabinet accorded approval. Sindh Irrigation Secretary Niaz Abbasi while presenting the Flood Protection Sector Project before the cabinet informed that 40 flood projects of the province are included in the scheme. The federal government will get 11.970 billion rupees loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the project and the amount with share of 50 percent each to be paid back by the federal and provincial governments, the Secretary Irrigation said. The caretaker Chief Minister also constituted a cabinet committee consisting of the cabinet members Muhammad Younus Dagha, Eshwer Lal, Chairman P&D and the Secretary Finance for getting the loan.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister Sindh in this regard.

Sindh Cabinet also decided to conduct the recruitment of ASIs in Sindh Police through the Sindh Public Service Commission. The meeting was informed that Sindh Police needs 1046 Assistant Sub Inspectors and candidates having BA degrees will be eligible to apply for the post. The Cabinet also decided to set up a surplus poll of Larkana Development Authority (LDA) employees in the Local Government department instead of S&GA.

The LG department will be authorized to send surplus employees to the department as per the need. The cabinet also approved Rs. 3.3 billion for repair and renovation of 9901 schools across the province where polling will be held for the upcoming general election. The provincial Cabinet also reconstituted the Board of historical Public School Hyderabad under the chairmanship of the Commissioner while Additional Secretary Schools Education, Chairman BISE, Principal, ex MNA Tariq Shah Jamote, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Justice (r) Hamayun Khan, SAU VC Prof Fateh Muhammad Marri and Ramsha Talpur will be the members of the Board.