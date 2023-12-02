Six accused involved in college bus firing arrested

LAHORE - Punjab Police on Friday apprehended six accused allegedly involved in firing on a private college bus on Multan road near Mohanwal on November 28, while the seventh accused is still on the run to evade arrest. The arrested accused were identified as Sajawal, Abrar, Abdullah, Ehtsham, Mehboob and Ayan while their seventh accomplice Umar was yet to be arrested by the police. The accused were arrested within 48 hours by DSP Chung and the teams of DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer. The accused were arrested with the help of CCTV cameras and human intelligence. DIG Investigation, Imran Kishwer, while holding a press conference, shared the details of police operation and said that on November 28, a bus of female students was heading to Kashmir for a trip from Pattoki when suddenly it was ambushed by group of friends travelling on a rented white color Wagonar. All the accused in the vehicle were armed with pistols. The firing incident occured around 1:30 am in the night, during which two female students sustained life threatening injuries. The DIG revealed that the vehicle used in the incident was also spotted at a wedding function in Pattoki that same night. All seven accused were returning to Lahore after attending the function in Pattoki and were heavily drunk. The day time footage of toll plaza became a pivotal link in the investigation and police successfully deciphered Wagon R number plate. Through the deciphered number plate the police managed to track down the ownership of the vehicle under name of Aftab, revealing Aftab had rented the car that night to the accused involved in the incident. Police obtained essential information about address and identity of those who had hired the vehicle on the night of incident from Aftab who runs a rental car agency near thokar niaz baig.