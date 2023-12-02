Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces 2024 comeback

Rafael Nadal announced he will return to court in 2024 from his official Instagram account on Friday.

"After one year outside of the tour, I think it's the right moment to be back," the Spaniard said, "So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane the first week of the season."

Brisbane International, which was established in 2009, is a professional tennis tournament played on hard outdoor courts in Brisbane, Australia.

On May 18, Nadal, 36, withdrew from the 2023 French Open after the Spanish athlete failed to recover from a hip injury.

Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles in total, is the second-most-men's-major-winning player of all time, behind Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, who has 24 majors.