Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces 2024 comeback

Anadolu
5:56 PM | December 02, 2023
Rafael Nadal announced he will return to court in 2024 from his official Instagram account on Friday. 

"After one year outside of the tour, I think it's the right moment to be back," the Spaniard said, "So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane the first week of the season."

Brisbane International, which was established in 2009, is a professional tennis tournament played on hard outdoor courts in Brisbane, Australia.

On May 18, Nadal, 36, withdrew from the 2023 French Open after the Spanish athlete failed to recover from a hip injury.

Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles in total, is the second-most-men's-major-winning player of all time, behind Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, who has 24 majors.

