Two former MPAs join PML-N

LAHORE - Two former members of Punjab Assembly, Sardar Aun Dogar and Javed Akhtar Ansari announced to join the PML-N after their meeting with party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif.
Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Irfan Dogar and Salim Ansari were also present on the occasion.
Shahbaz Sharif welcomed Sardar Aun Dogar and Javed Akhtar Ansari to the party fold and congratulated them on joining the party. He hoped that their joining will speed up the journey of service to Pakistan and the people.