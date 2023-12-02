Saturday, December 02, 2023
Two former MPAs join PML-N

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Two former mem­bers of Punjab Assembly, Sardar Aun Dogar and Javed Akhtar Ansari announced to join the PML-N after their meeting with party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. 

Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Irfan Dogar and Salim Ansari were also present on the oc­casion.

Shahbaz Sharif welcomed Sardar Aun Dogar and Javed Akhtar Ansari to the party fold and congratu­lated them on joining the party. He hoped that their joining will speed up the journey of service to Paki­stan and the people.

Our Staff Reporter

