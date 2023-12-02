Unemployment in Pakistan

Pakistan faces numerous challenges, ranging from a lack of access to basic healthcare services, poverty, illiteracy, women’s low status, unhygienic water supplies, sanitation, and, most notably, unemployment. It boasts one of the world’s highest unemployment rates, standing at approximately 5.8%, according to the UN. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is on the rise, leading to an increase in crime. Despite possessing abundant natural resources, poor governance prevents their full potential utilisation.
Many well-educated individuals, such as doctors, engineers, and graduates, in Pakistan struggle to find jobs commensurate with their education. In pursuit of better employment opportunities, they often seek work abroad, resulting in a significant loss of talented individuals to other countries.
The people of Pakistan are recognized as highly talented globally, leading to many Pakistani professionals excelling as doctors and engineers in foreign countries.
SHIZA IQBAL,
Karachi.