Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Unemployment in Pakistan

December 02, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan faces numerous chal­lenges, ranging from a lack of access to basic healthcare ser­vices, poverty, illiteracy, wom­en’s low status, unhygienic wa­ter supplies, sanitation, and, most notably, unemployment. It boasts one of the world’s highest unemployment rates, standing at approximately 5.8%, according to the UN. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is on the rise, leading to an increase in crime. Despite possessing abundant natural resources, poor gover­nance prevents their full poten­tial utilisation.

Many well-educated individu­als, such as doctors, engineers, and graduates, in Pakistan strug­gle to find jobs commensurate with their education. In pursuit of better employment opportuni­ties, they often seek work abroad, resulting in a significant loss of talented individuals to other countries. 

The people of Pakistan are rec­ognized as highly talented global­ly, leading to many Pakistani pro­fessionals excelling as doctors and engineers in foreign countries.

Trade deficit shrinks by over 33.59pc to $9.4b in five months

SHIZA IQBAL,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023