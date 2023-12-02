Youth shot dead in Sialkot Police raid

SIALKOT - A youth was killed allegely by police firing on Friday in Ghoenki area of Motra police station, Sialkot. According to reports, 25-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Riyaz died on the spot when a gunshot hit his neck. The villagers blocked the Sialkot Daska Road by burning tires and raised slogans against Punjab Police. Sialkot Superintendent of Police (SP) Malik Naveed alongwith the police team reached the spot and met the protestors. The relatives of the victim said that the children were watching the cock fight when they suddenly started running seeing the police and the police opened indiscriminate fire on them, consequently, killing Abdul Rahman on the spot. The police registered a case number 1773/23 against the unknown accused under sections 302/353/324 and 34 of the PPC on the complaint of TASI Toqeer Ashraf and started investigation. The relatives of the victim demanded the CM Punjab and IGP of justice.