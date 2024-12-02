Monday, December 02, 2024
19-year-old boy allegedly strangled to death in Jhelum

Body transferred to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan

M. FASEEH HASSAN
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Gujar khan  -  A boy was allegedly murdered by unidentified suspect in Gujar Khan while a man reportedly took his own life in Jhelum on Sunday. 

In the first incident, a 19-year-old boy was reportedly strangled to death in Kakh Badhal village, located within the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station, on Sunday. Police sources report that Muhammad Qasim was discovered hanging in his bedroom by his parents, who also found that his wrist had been severed with a sharp tool upon returning home from their cattle farm. 

According to police sources, an emergency call was received reporting that Qasim had committed suicide by cutting his wrist. However, preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicate that the boy was murdered by unknown assailants while he was alone in his home.  According to police sources, the victim’s body has been transferred to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan for a post-mortem examination, and a case would be registered under murder charges to investigate the homicide. 

Children born with diabetes to get free insulin in Punjab

In the second incident, a security guard on duty took his own life by shooting himself with a pistol in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station in Jhelum. According to SHO City, Qamar Sultan, Amjad Sabir, 50, a resident of the Abbasspura area in Jhelum, shot himself with his weapon outside a plaza on Civil Lines Road, sitting in a chair at the time of the incident. The station house officer said that the entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera, noting that Sabir succumbed to his injuries after shooting himself in the head at the scene.Mr. Qamar reported that the deceased was experiencing financial difficulties and had a difficult conversation with his family the previous night. The SHO stated that a post-mortem examination of the body was not carried out on the family’s request, citing that the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

M. FASEEH HASSAN

