63pc people satisfied with CM Maryam’s environmental initiatives

LAHORE - A public survey revealed that 63 percent of Punjab’s citizens expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental initiatives. According to a handout, respondents praised her as the first CM to incorporate smog control and environmental improvement into a structured agenda. The survey was conducted to gather public opinion on the Punjab government’s efforts to combat smog and improve environmental health. The survey also uncovered surprising insights as 40 percent of young individuals admitted they had never checked or repaired their vehicle silencers or engines. Furthermore, 88 percent of the youth supported the chief minister’s vision of relocating industries from residential areas, while 82 percent of respondents endorsed stricter monitoring of industrial emissions and vehicles. The results showed that 69 percent of the population is aware of the Punjab government’s anti-smog campaign. Additionally, 90 percent of the youth recognized the health risks associated with smog-related diseases. However, 44 percent admitted they had not planted a single tree to combat smog, and the same percentage identified vehicle emissions as a significant contributor to the problem.