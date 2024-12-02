Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

63pc people satisfied with CM Maryam’s environmental initiatives

88pc of youth supported chief minister’s vision of relocating industries from residential areas

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A public survey revealed that 63 percent of Punjab’s citizens expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental initiatives. According to a handout, respondents praised her as the first CM to incorporate smog control and environmental improvement into a structured agenda. The survey was conducted to gather public opinion on the Punjab government’s efforts to combat smog and improve environmental health. The survey also uncovered surprising insights as 40 percent of young individuals admitted they had never checked or repaired their vehicle silencers or engines. Furthermore, 88 percent of the youth supported the chief minister’s vision of relocating industries from residential areas, while 82 percent of respondents endorsed stricter monitoring of industrial emissions and vehicles. The results showed that 69 percent of the population is aware of the Punjab government’s anti-smog campaign. Additionally, 90 percent of the youth recognized the health risks associated with smog-related diseases. However, 44 percent admitted they had not planted a single tree to combat smog, and the same percentage identified vehicle emissions as a significant contributor to the problem.

KP CM Gandapur Holds Key Meeting with Grand Jirga to Resolve Kurram Crisis

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024