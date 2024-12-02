Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

90pc verification for Dhee Rani’ programme in Lodhran complete

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  About 90 percent verification process under the Punjab government’s initiative ‘Dhee Rani’ programme for underprivileged couples has been completed as over 136 applications have been received across the district. According to Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nazia Sharif, the verification process was near completion. She said that a meeting was scheduled next week in which the project would be discussed. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents. Applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024