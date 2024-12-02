Agri dept achieves surplus wheat sowing in Lodhran distt

LODHRAN - The Agriculture Department has achieved a surplus wheat sowing target as wheat was sown over 398,000 acres of land against the set target of 396,000 acres for district Lodhran this year. Talking to media here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar said that wheat sowing of “Grow More Wheat” campaign remained successful. He said the teams of department were present in the field to guide and motivate farmers for maximum sowing to meet food security in the country. He further informed that 16.5 million acres wheat sowing target was set for Punjab province during the current year. The agriculture official further informed that the provincial government had announced 1,000 laser land levelers for cultivation of 12.5 to 25 acres wheat while 1,000 tractors would be provided over sowing wheat upto 25 acres wheat. He said that canal water was also provided to farmers for sowing wheat and farmers cultivated wheat on large scale this year. Kisan cards were given to farmers and they get seeds, fertilisers and others from registered dealers through the cards, he added.