AQI in Lahore remains in ‘unhealthy’ category

LAHORE - The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the provincial capital remained in the ‘Unhealthy’ category on Sunday. According to the IQAir data, Lahore’s average AQI was reported 178, significantly exceeding safe limits, with PM2.5 concentrations reported to be 18.8 times higher than the WHO’s annual air quality guideline. The AQI readings from various city areas included Bedian Road (249), Polo Ground Cantt (227), WWF-Pakistan (198), Gulberg (189), University of Central Punjab (189), Ghazi Road Interchange (184), Lahore American School (180), Phase 8-DHA (177), Valencia Town (170), US Consulate (168), Johar Town (168), Askari 10 (164), and Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (130). Whereas, as part of crackdown on smog during the last 24 hours, six cases were registered across the province, and suspects were arrested. According to a police spokesman on Sunday, 479 individuals were fined Rs. 9.62 million, and 40 were issued warnings. Violations reported included 15 incidents of crop residue burning, 387 of excessive smoke emissions from vehicles, 4 industrial violations, 5 violations at brick kilns, and 13 other offenses. This year, the anti-smog crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 3,716 suspects and the registration of 3,735 cases. Warnings were issued to 7,380 individuals, while 37,975 were fined over Rs. 95.6 million. Reported violations include 2,049 cases of crop residue burning, 33,001 of excessive vehicle emissions, 364 industrial violations, 1,395 at brick kilns, and 360 at other sites. Spokesperson further shared that in the last 24 hours, challans were issued to 5,232 smoke-emitting vehicles, 405 were impounded, and fitness certificates of 5 vehicles were suspended. This year, challans have been issued to 859,528 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 169,881 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,094 vehicles had their fitness certificates suspended.