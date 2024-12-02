ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan and 95 others over D-Chowk protest

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and 95 other individuals in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

Sources confirm that Kohsar Police obtained the warrants under case number 1032. The warrants were signed by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.

Prominent individuals named in the case include Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Umar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khurshid, and Faisal Javed, among others.

Also included in the arrest orders are MNA Abdul Latif, provincial minister Riaz Khan Ali Mumtaz, Suhail Afridi, Shehryar Afridi, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and several other political figures, including Brigadier (R) Mushtaq Ullah, Major (R) Rashid Tipu, Zulfi Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, and Rauf Hassan.