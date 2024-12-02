Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan and 95 others over D-Chowk protest

ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan and 95 others over D-Chowk protest
Web Desk
6:26 PM | December 02, 2024
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 95 other individuals in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

Sources confirm that Kohsar Police obtained the warrants under case number 1032. The warrants were signed by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.

Prominent individuals named in the case include Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Umar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khurshid, and Faisal Javed, among others.

Also included in the arrest orders are MNA Abdul Latif, provincial minister Riaz Khan Ali Mumtaz, Suhail Afridi, Shehryar Afridi, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and several other political figures, including Brigadier (R) Mushtaq Ullah, Major (R) Rashid Tipu, Zulfi Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, and Rauf Hassan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024