ATC rejects pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood against indictment in arson case

Lahore's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the pleas of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others against their indictment in cases related to arson and incitement through speeches.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing of the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court staff ensured the presence of the accused.

During the proceedings, prosecution witnesses were unable to appear to record their statements, prompting the prosecution to request additional time.

Despite this, the court dismissed the objections raised by Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others against their indictment in the cases, including one related to arson and incitement at Sherpao Bridge.

The court adjourned the hearing in the arson case until the following day. Notably, Qureshi and other accused had previously challenged their indictment in this case.