Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC rejects pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood against indictment in arson case

ATC rejects pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood against indictment in arson case
Web Desk
3:29 PM | December 02, 2024
National

Lahore's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the pleas of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others against their indictment in cases related to arson and incitement through speeches.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing of the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court staff ensured the presence of the accused.

During the proceedings, prosecution witnesses were unable to appear to record their statements, prompting the prosecution to request additional time.

Despite this, the court dismissed the objections raised by Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others against their indictment in the cases, including one related to arson and incitement at Sherpao Bridge.

The court adjourned the hearing in the arson case until the following day. Notably, Qureshi and other accused had previously challenged their indictment in this case.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024