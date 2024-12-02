Azma taunts PTI leadership for being ‘coward’

Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is at the lowest level of cowardice. “Those who ran away, leaving the workers behind, now have no shame in talking about their workers”, she said in a statement here. The information minister said that the media around the world witnessed how Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi’s vehicles were attacked with sticks and stones by their workers when they attempted to flee from the scene. “ Those who should be ashamed are now making provocative statements”, she remarked. Asthma Bokhari said that PTI was hiding its disgrace and infamy behind fake news and rumours. She further stated that attacking the Federation with mobs does not lead to an NRO. The real culprits behind PTI’s downfall are Gandapur and Bushra Bibi. The information minister added that Bushra Bibi alone is enough to end the founder of PTI and his party.

This was PTI’s last failed rebellion, and now the extremist and disruptive group will not repeat the mistake of marching towards Islamabad again.