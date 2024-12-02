Baby kidnapped from Larkana hospital recovered in Karachi

LARKANA - The Larkana police have caught a suspect in Karachi and recovered from his possession a newborn girl allegedly taken away from Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women more than a week ago, SSP Dr Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said in a press release.

He said the suspect was located with the help of electronic gadgets and CCTV camera footages.

Hectic efforts were made by the Larkana police for 11 days in locating the suspect during a search mounted immediately after receiving the information about the kidnapping, he said, adding that the information gathered from many people led the police to establish that the suspect was now present in Baldia town of Karachi along with the newborn baby. The SSP claimed that a gang was found involved in the kidnaping and three of its suspected members had been detained for interrogation.

The FIR (No. 117/24) of the kidnapping was lodged by Mir Jan Khakhrani, a resident of Mitho Khakhrani village situated on the outskirts of Naudero town on Nov 18 at the Sachal police station. According to a reliable source, the woman believed to be the main character in the kidnapping, was among the detained suspects. She is said to be a resident of Dakhan town of Shikarpur district.

According to the SSP’s statement, the baby was handed over to her parents by SHO Sajjad Bhatti at the Sachal police station.