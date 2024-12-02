Bahria Town Karachi celebrates UAE independence day with grand festivities

Karachi - Bahria Town Karachi celebrated the UAE’s 53rd Independence Day with a spectacular dancing fountain event, as a gesture of appreciation for the deep, enduring relationship shared between the UAE and Pakistan.

Display of Pakistan and UAE flags on entrance, projection of congratulatory messages on Jinnah Avenue building lit up the 4-day long celebrations and brightened the evenings from 29th November till 2nd of December 2024. The highlight of the celebrations was the dancing fountains show which was organised on the 1st of December. The honorable consul generals and dignitaries of UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia graced the event with their presence.

The flags of Pakistan and UAE were hoisted and national anthem was played followed by mesmerising fountain shows featuring soulful Emirati music. The evening concluded with a cake cutting ceremony followed by a lavish dinner for the esteemed guests. The honorable consul generals congratulated Bahria Town for introducing world class town planning and infrastructure in Pakistan and appreciated its efforts in promoting positive ties between the countries.