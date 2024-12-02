Monday, December 02, 2024
Bangladesh announce squad for first two T20Is against Ireland

Web Desk
9:31 PM | December 02, 2024
Bangladesh has announced their squad for the first two T20Is against Ireland, following their clean sweep in the ICC Women's Championship games. The team is now geared up for the T20I series, which will be held entirely in Sylhet.

The three-match series is set to begin on December 5, with subsequent games scheduled on alternate days. Three players Disha Niswas, Shamima Sultana, and Sarmin Sultana have been named as standby options outside the main squad.

This series marks Bangladesh’s first T20I outing since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where they managed one win in four matches. Meanwhile, Ireland enters the series on a high, having secured recent T20I victories against Sri Lanka and England.

Bangladesh squad (1st & 2nd T20Is)

Nigar Sultana Joti (c & wk), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akhter Maghla 

