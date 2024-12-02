Monday, December 02, 2024
BBC, the Global Terror Promoter

December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

A recent BBC article has profoundly shaken my trust in the organisation’s journalistic integrity. The coverage, related to a tragic incident on 21 November 2024 in Kurram, KPK, claimed a convoy of 200 passenger vehicles was attacked, resulting in over 40 deaths. However, no photographic evidence was provided to substantiate this claim, raising questions about the accuracy of the report.

Such sensationalism not only undermines credibility but also exacerbates fear, especially in a country like Pakistan. The BBC must prioritise factual accuracy and responsible reporting to avoid promoting unnecessary panic.

KHALID MUSTAFA,

Islamabad.

