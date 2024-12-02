Bilawal says Sindh Culture Day promotes unity 

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Sindh culture day promotes unity.

He extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Sindh and all Pakistanis on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day, which celebrates the rich heritage, vibrant traditions, and timeless values of the Indus Valley.

In his message, Bilawal described the day as a symbol of Sindh’s centuries-old legacy of harmony, tolerance, and unity. He highlighted Sindh as the land of Sufi saints, which has always stood as a beacon of peace, brotherhood, and love. “The message of unity and solidarity from Sindh has inspired generations,” he added.

Bilawal said the Ajrak and Sindhi Topi are not just cultural symbols but represent Sindh’s identity and values, embodying respect, dignity, and pride. He called for preserving and promoting Sindhi culture as an essential part of Pakistan’s diverse and multicultural heritage.

He urged the people to commemorate the day by reaffirming their commitment to the teachings of great Sufi saints such as Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sachal Sarmast, and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, whose messages of love, humanity, and peace form the soul of Sindh’s identity.

Bilawal reaffirmed the PPP’s dedication to safeguarding Sindh’s cultural heritage and aligning it with the challenges of the modern era. “The party remains committed to playing its role in protecting and advancing Sindh’s cultural legacy,” he said.