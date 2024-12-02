Bowled Over

Yet again, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has capitulated in a manner that is both disappointing and predictable. The much-publicised standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the hosting rights of future ICC tournaments has ended in an embarrassingly public retreat. For months, the PCB championed a robust position, backed by the nation’s fervent cricketing sentiment, only to bow down under pressure.

This latest compromise, allowing a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, does little to conceal the grim reality: India wields its influence unchecked, confident that the PCB will fold. The so-called victory of Pakistan not playing in India is hollow; it was never an issue for stakeholders. The core matter—ensuring the full hosting rights for Pakistan, a cricket-loving nation deserving of its share of pride and representation—remains unaddressed.

Pakistan-India cricket matches are unmatched in their allure, capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. This clout could have been leveraged to assert PCB’s rightful demands. Instead, the board squandered an opportunity to assert itself on the global stage, leaving the impression of a hesitant and reactive administration.

At stake is more than cricket—it is about national pride and proving Pakistan’s capability to host world-class events. The PCB’s failure to stand firm diminishes the trust of fans who expected a bold stance. If cricket is our unofficial national game, then compromises like these insult the very passion that unites the country.

Moving forward, the PCB must learn to strategically navigate international politics and cricket diplomacy. For now, however, this episode will serve as a reminder of how not to represent a cricketing powerhouse.