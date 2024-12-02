Children born with diabetes to get free insulin in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday directed the health authorities to launch a project to provide free insulin to children born with diabetes. “Little children are like flowers, they will not be allowed to wither,” said the chief minister. The chief minister said that free insulin will be provided to Type-1 diabetic children at their homes to save them from the hassle of going to hospitals. She added that the registration process under this programme has also started. “A special Helpline- 1033 has been established to facilitate the potential applicants who can also contact NCD clinics in their respective tehsil or district to get free insulin,” she said.

Madam chief minister said she was a mother and could deeply feel the pain and illness of children. Maryam Nawaz said that parents will be relieved from their burden as Type-1 diabetic children require lifelong insulin. She said all available resources will be provided for the treatment of children across Punjab.