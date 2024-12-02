CM Gandapur holds key meeting with grand jirga to resolve Kurram crisis

Members of the Grand Jirga met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss formal dialogues aimed at resolving the Kurram issue and other related matters. Information Advisor Barrister Saif also participated in the meeting.

The Grand Jirga assured the provincial government of their full support for a peaceful resolution to the Kurram crisis. In response, CM Gandapur emphasized the importance of providing all necessary resources and support to facilitate peaceful negotiations within the community.

Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister stated that the Grand Jirga's efforts would lead to an effective and long-term solution to the crisis in Kurram.

Prominent attendees included former federal minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, former senators Sajjad Khan and Suleh Shah, ex-federal minister Ghulab Jamal, ex-KP governor Shaukat Ullah, Senator Abdul Razaq, and other notable figures.