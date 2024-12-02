Monday, December 02, 2024
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz extends greetings on UAE National Day

Web Desk
12:09 PM | December 02, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day.

"Pakistan and the UAE share decades-long relations," said Maryam Nawaz. "The UAE stands as an exemplary model of innovation and progress globally while preserving its rich traditions."

She acknowledged the significant role of Pakistani workers in the UAE's development and expressed solidarity: "On this day, we share the joys of our Emirati brothers and sisters."

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the UAE's importance in the Muslim world, appreciating its consistent support for Pakistan. "We deeply value the UAE's economic and diplomatic backing," she added, referring to the UAE as a second home for Pakistanis.

She concluded by praying for the continued prosperity and stability of the UAE.

