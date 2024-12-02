Cold wave hits Peshawar, temperatures drop

Peshawar - A sudden cold wave gripped Peshawar on Sunday, with temperatures dropping from 28°C to 20°C in recent days, prompting residents to bundle up in warm clothing.

Local markets and bazaars have seen an increase in foot traffic as people rush to buy winter clothing and blankets. The dry, cold weather, coupled with air pollution, has caused a rise in respiratory illnesses, including colds, flu, and other infections.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted a new round of rain and snowfall across the country, including mountainous areas, which could further intensify the cold wave in Peshawar. Snowfall is expected in mountainous regions until December 2nd.