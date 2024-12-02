Concerns rise over Peshawar BRT service amid operational challenges

Peshawar - The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar, once hailed as a flagship project to revolutionize public transport in the city, is facing mounting criticism due to unprofessional management, operational inefficiencies, and financial struggles.

Commuters, especially government employees, have expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of BRT staff, particularly the security personnel of Zu Security. Complaints of rude behavior and manual frisking despite the installation of modern security equipment have become commonplace. “Despite following standard security procedures, the security staff insists on manual body checks, which is both intrusive and unnecessary,” said Aslam, a public sector employee.

Several users report a lack of response from the management to complaints filed against security staff, pushing many commuters to seek alternative transportation options. The untrained approach of security personnel, coupled with a dismissive attitude toward grievances, is leading to a decline in public confidence in the service.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about overcrowding, irregular bus schedules, and high fares. With a fare of Rs. 60 per commuter, Peshawar’s BRT is significantly more expensive compared to similar services in other cities like Islamabad and Lahore, where the fare is Rs. 30.

Financially, the BRT is grappling with a severe deficit. Documents from the Transport Department reveal that the daily operational cost of Rs. 14.5 million far exceeds its revenue of Rs. 5.4 million, resulting in a daily loss of Rs. 9 million. Annually, this amounts to a deficit of Rs. 3.38 billion. The department defends the deficit, citing global practices of providing subsidies to public transport systems.

The project has also been embroiled in controversies over its cost and allegations of corruption. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered Rs. 168.5 billion related to the project and helped avoid an additional Rs. 31.5 billion in claims from contractors.

Despite these challenges, the BRT management has yet to provide clarity on several issues, including the training of its security personnel, the redressal of complaints, and the actual operational cost of the project. A detailed questionnaire sent to the management remains unanswered, further fueling public frustration.

For the BRT to regain its reputation and sustain itself financially, stakeholders must address these pressing concerns and ensure the system meets the needs of commuters in a professional and efficient manner.