Monday, December 02, 2024
Crackdown on single-use plastic bags to be launched from Dec 10 across Punjab

Violators will be fined in the range of Rs5000 to Rs50,000

NEWS WIRE
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government would launch a crackdown on banned single-use plastic bags across the province from December 10. In this crackdown, the violators could be fined in the range of Rs5000 to Rs 50,000. As per a notification, issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), banned plastic products (below 75 microns) would be seized/confiscated besides sealing the premises. The Punjab Police have been directed to cooperate/extend full support to the EPA teams in taking action against the manufacturing/sale/use of banned plastic bags from Dec 10 onwards. Before the start of the crackdown, an awareness campaign has been launched which will continue till December 9.

