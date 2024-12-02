Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

D Shahida Rehmani inaugurates Digital Democracy Workshop

D Shahida Rehmani inaugurates Digital Democracy Workshop
Web Desk
6:14 PM | December 02, 2024
National

Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Member of the National Assembly and Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, officially inaugurated the Digital Democracy Workshop, emphasizing the crucial role of women parliamentarians in fortifying democratic processes. In her opening address, Dr. Rehmani highlighted the importance of active participation by women legislators in shaping and strengthening democracy.

She praised the involvement of female lawmakers from both federal and provincial assemblies, calling it a positive development towards fostering democracy. Dr. Rehmani also underscored the significance of bringing women parliamentarians together on a unified platform, to promote democratic values and enhance collaboration among legislative bodies.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024