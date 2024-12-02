D Shahida Rehmani inaugurates Digital Democracy Workshop

Dr. , Member of the National Assembly and Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, officially inaugurated the , emphasizing the crucial role of women parliamentarians in fortifying democratic processes. In her opening address, Dr. Rehmani highlighted the importance of active participation by women legislators in shaping and strengthening democracy.

She praised the involvement of female lawmakers from both federal and provincial assemblies, calling it a positive development towards fostering democracy. Dr. Rehmani also underscored the significance of bringing women parliamentarians together on a unified platform, to promote democratic values and enhance collaboration among legislative bodies.