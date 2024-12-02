Dar to represent Pakistan in ECO meeting in Iran today

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit Iran from today (December 2-3) to participate in the 28th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Council of Ministers. During his visit, Dar will officially sign the charter for the establishment of an ECO Clean Energy Centre, a significant step towards regional cooperation in sustainable energy development.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with key ministers and dignitaries, focusing on enhancing mutual ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration, the foreign ministry said. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said beyond economic issues, Dar will address pressing geopolitical concerns during his two-day stay.

She said the DPM will reaffirm Pakistan’s deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, particularly the escalating tensions in Gaza and Lebanon. The spokesperson said Dar will emphasize the urgent need for de-escalation, highlighting the potential risks to regional peace and stability. This high-level gathering, hosted by Tehran, aims to strengthen economic collaboration among member states. The visit comes shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s two-day trip to Islamabad, where he engaged in extensive talks with Pakistani officials. Their discussions centered on the evolving Middle East crisis and ways to bolster bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. Pakistan and Iran have historically enjoyed close ties, underscored by numerous agreements in various sectors, including trade, technology, agriculture, and health. In a notable development earlier this year, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan, marking a milestone in efforts to promote deeper bilateral cooperation. DPM Dar’s upcoming visit is expected to further cement these ties while contributing to broader regional stability and economic integration.