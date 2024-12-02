Deputy PM Dar heads to Iran for ECO Meeting

Deputy Prime Minister is set to depart for Iran today to participate in the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter, emphasizing the need for enhanced regional connectivity through expanded rail and road networks, streamlined border procedures, and relaxed visa regimes.

Addressing concerns about escalating hostilities in the Middle East, he will advocate for peace and security in the region. Additionally, will sign the Charter for the ECO Clean Energy Center, underscoring Pakistan’s dedication to sustainable energy initiatives.

On the sidelines, he plans to meet with other ministers and dignitaries to discuss mutual interests and cooperation.

In earlier engagements with Iran this year, both countries explored boosting trade, particularly in agricultural products like meat and rice. Energy collaboration remains a key area of focus, with discussions centered on electricity trade, power transmission lines, and the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.

Commenting on the pipeline, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s sovereign right to make decisions in its national interest, emphasizing the need to resist external interference in its international obligations.

This visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, expand economic collaboration, and promote shared goals within the ECO framework.