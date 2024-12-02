Disconnected Reality

The government’s claim dismissing widespread internet disruptions is as disconnected as the networks themselves. For a nation increasingly dependent on digital platforms for business and daily communication, such blanket denials do not just fail to convince—they insult the intelligence of the populace. Reports of throttling are ubiquitous, with essential tools like WhatsApp and Instagram frequently losing functionality for voice notes and image sharing. These are not isolated glitches; they are glaring interruptions that hamper livelihoods and commerce.

In an era where internet monitoring tools are readily available, it is naive to assume that throttling can go unnoticed. The reasons behind such measures—whether they are related to national security or otherwise—may warrant discussion, but pretending the problem does not exist is counterproductive. A more transparent approach is not just advisable; it is necessary. Blocking access as a default response, rather than exploring nuanced solutions, reflects poor governance and a disregard for the digital economy’s role in modern society. The financial repercussions of such mismanagement are severe. Businesses reliant on uninterrupted connectivity suffer, freelancers miss deadlines, and international clients question Pakistan’s reliability in the global tech landscape. Lofty promises of transforming the nation into an IT hub ring hollow when the very infrastructure required to support such aspirations is repeatedly undermined.

The government and PTA must acknowledge the issue and work toward smarter, more targeted policies. Internet blockages do not merely stifle communication; they erode public trust, alienate a growing tech-savvy workforce, and, most damagingly, make Pakistan appear unserious on the global stage. If progress is the goal, then ensuring reliable, unfettered internet access is the most basic first step. Let us start there.