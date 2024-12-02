Eight khwarij killed in security operations in KP

RAWALPINDI - Security forces sent as many as eight khwarij to hell in two separate counter-terrorism operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province from 29 November to 1 December 2024. According to a statement issued by the ISPR here yesterday, the intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu, on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, 29, resident of District Jhang, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were sent to hell, while another two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din, 25, resident of District Lahore, who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khwarji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Later, the funeral prayers for Shaheed Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain and Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din were offered in Peshawar and Bannu respectively.

The funeral prayers were attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Umar Bokhari and other senior military officials and Jawans.

Later, both were buried in their home towns with full military honours.

In Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din which was also attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen Aamir Raza and family members of martyred officer Captain Zohaib.

The PM also visited the residence of Shaheed officer Captain Zohaib and offered condolences to his family.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have appreciated the security forces for conducting the two successful operations against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In their separate messages, they praised the bravery of security forces for killing eight Khawarij.

They also paid rich tributes to the Captain Muhammad Zohaib-u-din and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain who embraced martyrdom in the operations against Khawarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the sacrifices of martyrs for the security of motherland will not go waste.

He reiterated his commitment to continue operations against the menace of terrorism till its complete elimination.

The prime minister said terrorists and anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs of spreading chaos in the country.

He said the nation will not forget the sacrifices of martyrs.