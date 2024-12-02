Encroachments removed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) sealed several shops and removed 45 carts and streamers from various city locations during a crackdown against encroachment mafia here on Sunday. In line with the directives from DC Muhammad Wasim, regulation squads under the supervision of Municipal Officer Sargodha Zoya Masood Bloach have been activated across all zones to remove enchantments and temporary stalls. During the move, many truckloads of confiscated items were also shifted to the junk yard. The DC emphasized that traders should proactively clear encroachments in front of their shops. He warned of strict action against violations, stating that encroachments significantly disrupt traffic flow. The removal of temporary structures and carts has already improved traffic conditions and he reaffirmed that no encroachments would be tolerated in key areas. Zonal officers will continue monitoring designated business areas to ensure compliance. The cooperation of the trading community and the public is essential in keeping the city free of encroachments, he added.

Road safety measures during sugarcane season

As the sugarcane harvesting season approaches, the district emergency service Rescue 1122 has issued guidelines to prevent accidents, caused by overloaded tractor trolleys on roads. It says that after the harvest, tractor-trolleys are often overloaded while carrying sugarcane to mills, creating dangerous traffic issues that result in frequent accidents. Thus, it has outlined several precautionary measures to reduce the risk of accidents. As part of the precautionary measures, tractor drivers and owners have been urged to choose less congested routes or alternate routes to avoid high-traffic areas.

It is mandatory for tractor-trolleys to be equipped with LED lights and reflectors at night, ensuring better visibility and reducing the likelihood of accidents after dark. The drivers have been reminded to strictly follow traffic lane discipline, ensuring smoother traffic flow and preventing disruptions to other vehicles. In case of any emergency, the public has been advised to immediately contact Rescue 1122 by calling 1122, ensuring quick and efficient assistance.