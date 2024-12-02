Envoy unveils collection of Pak photographs at Peace Garden Museum

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, and Dr. Li Ruohong, Founder of the World Peace Foundation — an official partner of UNESCO — have jointly unveiled a captivating collection of photographs showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty and cultural heritage at the Peace Garden Museum.

The photographs, contributed by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, were captured by Chinese tour operators who explored Pakistan during the Year of China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges in 2023.

This collection has now become a permanent feature of the museum’s display, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized that the photographs reflect the profound connections fostered through travel, culture, and shared experiences.

He highlighted how these images narrate stories of mutual respect and understanding while underscoring the historical ties between the two nations, dating back to the Gandhara civilization.

“This display serves as a powerful symbol of the enduring people-to-people bonds that form the cornerstone of the Pakistan-China relationship,” he remarked. Ambassador Hashmi also lauded Dr. Li Ruohong for his dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and expressed gratitude for making the permanent display of these photographs possible at the Peace Garden Museum.

He noted that the exhibit offers a unique opportunity for visitors to appreciate Pakistan’s beauty and the shared legacy of friendship between the two countries.