Monday, December 02, 2024
Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

December 02, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crop to get bumper yield. A spokesperson for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Sunday that weeds were very dangerous for gram crop; therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops. He said that growers should prefer hoeing (Godi) with rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal. He said that moisture increase in the air might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result in attack of blight (Jhulsao) disease on leaves of gram crop. Hence, gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their crops from damage, he added. He also advised growers to ensure first Godi (hoeing) after 30 to 40 days of gram cultivation, whereas the second Godi should be carried out after one month of the first hoeing.

Similarly, the first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of crop cultivation, whereas the second watering should be made when the crop starts flowering, he added.

