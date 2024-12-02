FBR officers blame tax policies for revenue shortfall

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers have attributed the recent shortfall in tax collection to flaws in tax administration and policies rather than inefficiency among officers. In a statement released by the Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) on Monday, they rejected claims suggesting a lack of effort by tax officials.

The IRSOA highlighted systemic issues within the FBR, criticizing the current transformation plan as ineffective and merely symbolic. They expressed concerns that this plan has created dissatisfaction among tax officials. The statement pointed out that 80% of junior field officers receive low salaries and lack basic resources such as transportation, fuel, and adequate housing.

The association also raised concerns over large-scale transfers of officers to remote areas, which have led to significant logistical challenges. Frequent relocations, coupled with allegations of corruption, have further tarnished the reputation of tax officials. "Harsh administrative practices and poor tax policies are undermining the capabilities and morale of officers," the statement emphasized.

According to the IRSOA, the revenue shortfall has reached Rs 356 billion over the past five months, indicating deeper structural issues. Reports suggest that if the FBR fails to meet its December targets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may press for a mini-budget.

Despite the imposition of heavy taxes, the FBR's tax collection remains below expectations, with an overall deficit of Rs 343 billion as of November 2024.